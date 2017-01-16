Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Jasper County

Jasper County (WSAV) – Agencies from Georgia and South Carolina are searching from ground and sky for two people who fled after an officer-involved shooting in Jasper County.

It happened near Purrysburg Road in Hardeeville Monday afternoon.

The Jasper County Sheriff tells NEWS 3 when a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle, an occupant got out and presented a firearm. A deputy fired and two people fled.

One person is in custody, but authorities are still searching for two others. The sheriff doesn’t believe anyone was injured in the shooting.

