Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a woman found at her residence on the 400 block of West Montgomery Cross Road, on Sunday, January 15th.

At about 8:30 p.m., Metro responded to the scene finding the adult female, identified as 30-year-old Brie Wilson, deceased inside.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab is still trying to determine the exact cause and manner of death.