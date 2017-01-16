Actor D.W. Moffett to head Savannah college film department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Actor D.W. Moffett will lead a college’s film and television department in Savannah.

The Savannah College of Art and Design said in a news release that Moffett became the program’s new chair this month after joining its faculty in the fall.

Moffett played Joe McCoy on the television show “Friday Night Lights.” His film credits include roles in “Traffic,” ”Falling Down,” ”Stealing Beauty” and “Twisted.”

Paula Wallace, president of the Savannah college, called Moffett a “genuine triple threat” with accomplishments in theater, movies and television.

Moffett recently wrapped up work on the show “Switched at Birth” for the Freeform cable network.