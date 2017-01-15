‘Traffic Jam’ seeks to educate, eradicate human trafficking in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. – January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

In Georgia and South Carolina alone there were more than 250 cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2016.

To see more statewide statistics or to report a case, click here.

Savannah Working Against Human Trafficking or SWAHT educates and advocates for the eradication of human trafficking in the greater Savannah area.

To help better inform and raise awareness about the importance of reporting victims and trafficking activity, SWAHT is hosting “Traffic Jam” on January 28. This free day long event runs 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Savannah State University Student Union Ballroom.

President of SWAHT, Deidre Harrison, stresses the importance of professionals, especially in the medical and social work fields, to attend the event in order to gain certifications and a greater knowledge of human trafficking in the local area.

“The biggest benefit is when you are an informed reporter you are allowing the prosecution to happen and the investigation to happen against those committing the crimes but then you’re also supporting victims to maybe get out of a trapped life that they did not chose for themselves,” Harrison said.

To sign up for the event and learn more, click here.