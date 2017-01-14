Trump Blasts Georgia Congressman After Meet The Press Interview

AP —

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to respond to comments made by Veteran Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

The Civil Rights Icon told NBC’s “Meet The Press” that he does not consider Trump a legitimate President and blames the Russians for helping him win.

Trump tweeted “The Democratic Congressman should spend more time fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape, and falling a part and not to mention crime infested, rather than falsely complaining about election results. All talk, talk, talk. no actions or results. Sad.”

Lewis says he plans to skip Trump’s Inauguration.