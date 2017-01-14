Therapeutic riding school hosts new volunteers on new site, still needs aid

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A new home means new problems for a local nonprofit.

Pegasus Riding Academy was forced to re-locate in 2016 and this weekend they welcomed a new class of volunteers who will help children with disabilities learn to ride a horse.

“We have the same students, we are increasing in volunteers and because we’re at this new big facility our program is increasing,” says academy director Peggi Lynn Noon.

It’s amazing the academy still operates, they along with the site of the Johnny Harris restaurant were sold in 2016 and the therapeutic riding nonprofit had to relocate.

“We got a call one day from somebody who had seen us teaching a class with the special needs children, he knew the story of Wicklow and they always wanted to build a community barn and so they called and said ‘we understand you might need a new home,” says Noon.

Through most of last year, they did not know where they’d be, now they have hundreds of acres but several projects to complete. The academy needs help building a new barn and arena on the Old Rupert dairy farm.

“We need the help of the public so much in funding but also we need tradesmen and we just need labor so there’s so many things we need,” says Noon.

A new home brings new challenges for the riders. They’ve added an extra day of classes for children with disabilities getting them on a horse learning verbal and physical commands that enrich their lives.

“With the kids watching them as they go from not wanting to touch the horse to the point where they get on it and speak their first words sometimes. It just makes your heart lighten up,” says volunteer coordinator Jan Suter.

You can find out more on how to help the nonprofit by visiting their page.