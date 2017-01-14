Running for a cause, 5K calls for unity, student advocacy

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Saturday more than a hundred pounded the pavements of Forsyth Park as a part of the 4th annual “Unity 5K on MLK.”

The race benefits “Blessings in a Book Bag” which provides supplies and food to local school children.

“We make sure that kids have food over the weekend,” “Blessings” founder Mahogany Bowers said. “Monday through Friday, kids eat at school. But over the weekend that need is still there.”

The race also intended to bring together people from all over the area in honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

“It gives up an opportunity to not only be next to people that you probably would not be next to but also a conversation,” Bower said.

Saturday marked Karl Burns’ fourth time running in the race. For him, his participation is made possible by helping students and take a stand for diversity in Savannah in honor of Dr. King.

“If he could walk the miles he walked, I can run three miles,” Burns said.

Blessings in a Book Bag is hosting a 5 year anniversary gala in February. For tickets and how to get involved click here.