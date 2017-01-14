Metro searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, GA (January 14, 2017): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police ask the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen at a bus stop near Mall Way and Hodgson Memorial Drive on Jan. 12 at about 2 p.m.

After having no contact for several days, relatives of James Arthur Brown, 57, reported him missing on Saturday, Jan. 14. Relatives classify Brown as a mental health consumer requiring care.

Brown is described a black male standing 5-6 and weighing 150 pounds. He has low cut black hair and a grey beard. He may be wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, black shoes and a red fanny pack.

Brown frequents the Oglethorpe Mall and Walmart on Montgomery Cross Road .

Anyone with information about Brown’s location should call 911 immediately.