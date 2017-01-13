Veterans camp out for homeless veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. – According to the Housing Authority of Savannah, there are 238 homeless veterans in Savannah.

Whether without a roof for a few months or decades, Post 660 of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club is dedicated to meeting the short term or long term needs of local homeless vets.

This weekend, both organizations are coming together to raise awareness and donations for homeless veterans.

“Everyday you see someone walking or someone panhandling, odd are they’re a vet. They gave a good portion of them self so that you can ride down the road and have the rights that you have,” VFW and Air Force Veteran Gail White said.

Their combined events, Vets Helping Homeless Vets, taking place January 13-15 at the VFW Post 660 on Ogeechee Road.

“This is just our way of bringing awareness to the problem and hopefully getting more help and hopefully getting our homeless into some sort of housing,” White said.

The event includes a pancake breakfast, BBQ lunch, and church service on Sunday morning.

Those who wish to attend to help the veterans are asked to pay $50 that the VFW says will go directly to purchasing immediate need supplies for the veterans. Donations are also being welcoming for drop off this weekend and every weekend of the year.