SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twelve year old Flau’jae Johnson is no stranger to the rap world. She’s been performing for the last three years and is the daughter of Savannah Rap Royalty Jason “Camoflauge” Johnson.

Now, she’s on Season 3 of Lifetime’s “The Rap Game.” It premiers Friday, January 13th at 10 p.m.