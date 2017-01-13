The Bridge: Heard Elem. Art & Science Work shown at PULSE Fest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twelve students from Heard Elementary will be part of the Student Maker Zone at Family Day at the PULSE Art & Technology Festival. It’s January 14th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jepson Center for the Arts.

One of the projects on display is an interactive, programmable robot was built by the talented boys and girls of the Robotics Club.

“It probably took a few hours,” says 5th grader Dorian Bond of how long it took to program the robot. “I’ve always thought that science and engineering and technology was really cool and when I found out that you could build and program a robot here at our school I was like, well this is awesome. Why don’t I join in?”

Dorian and his classmate Myhles Webster have been part of the club for the last two years. Now, their work is part of the Heard Elementary S.T.E.A.M exhibit on display January 14th at the Jepson Center for the Arts.

“Some people might not have seen that and they might want to just get a little experience of how it works and how they can control it,” says Myhles.

Roughly a dozen Heard students will show off group work ranging from a 3rd grade climate change project studying the impacts on penguins, a book written and researched by kindergarteners and even an L.E.D. lit sewing project using metal thread to conduct battery power.

“Sewing with the metal thread was cool as well and making the patterns,” says 5th grader Paige Finney.

Visual Arts Teacher Freddy Sanchez helped make it happen.

“They are amazing,” says Mr. Sanchez. “The thing that I’ve learned is that these kids can absorb as much as you give them.”

The work is also part of the school’s S.T.E.A.M. accreditation. Lessons are planned so that multiple teachers and subject work together. Sanchez says its changing the way students learn and grow.

“The curriculum is for all, it’s not just for gifted and it’s not just clubs, it’s what’s being done in the classrooms,” says Sanchez.

Back with Dorian and Myhles though, it’s more about having fun. Getting to show their work at the Jepson is just icing on the cake.

“We were just a club for a few years and now it’s gone from little to big,” says Myhles.