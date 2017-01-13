South Carolina gets temporary relief from REAL ID rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolinians will be able to use their driver’s licenses to enter military bases and federal buildings.

State Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Larry Grooms said Thursday night South Carolina has been given an extension until June 6 to meet the federal identification requirements.

Grooms says the agreement was reached with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in reaction to the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The idea was to make modern identification consistent across the country, and that it should be linked to the information the person used to get a driver’s license.

South Carolina has resisted the change among fears it would lead to a national identification card.

Grooms says the extension gives the state more time to work with federal officials.

