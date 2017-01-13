SCMPD searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Metro police need the public’s help in locating Samantha Richter, 27, who was last seen on Monday., Jan 9 at her home on the 600 block of Little Neck Road.

Richter was reported missing by family members on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

She is described as a white female, standing five feet and five inches, weighing 125 pounds. Her hair is dyed red and according to a release from SCMPD she as last seen wearing a red and blue hooded Red Sox jacket, a black shirt, white camouflage pants and black shoes.

Richter is known to frequent West Chatham, Bryana nd Effingham counties in Georgia. She may have traveled to Myrtle Beach, SC.

Anyone with information about Richter’s location should call 911 immediately.