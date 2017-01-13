Parris Island holds relief and appointment ceremony

Parris Island (Parris Island Public Affairs) – Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness relinquished her post as depot sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez during a relief and appointment ceremony on Parris Island Friday afternoon.

Maness assumed her post as the commanding general’s senior enlisted advisor in November 2014.

“For the Marines, I want to say thanks for the opportunity to lead you,” said Maness. “I never did anything in the Marine Corps alone.”

After serving more than two years as the sergeant major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, Maness retires with 30 years of honorable service.

Rodriguez is no stranger to Parris Island. He earned the title Marine there, walking across the main parade deck in March 1992. He returned in September 2001 as a drill instructor and also served as a senior drill instructor and series gunnery sergeant (chief drill instructor). In January 2008, he returned for another tour, serving as a company first sergeant and then Drill Instructor School first sergeant.

Before this tour, Rodriguez served as the sergeant major of Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group, based at Camp Pendleton, California.

