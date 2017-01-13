March on Washington: Local women join national movement for solidarity

Nearly 200 Savannah women will travel to Washington D.C to participate in the Women’s March on Washington, Saturday, January 21.

The march is a national movement to create a sign of solidarity among women across America and send a message that women’s rights are human rights.

Georgia organizer, Courtnay Papy, joins the conversation with information on what the march is all about and how you can get involved.

More details:

Local artist Panhandle Slim has pledged to create a sign for every Savannah woman attending the march- offering his art as a means of support and to ensure a unique visual representation for Savannah attendees.

Chartered buses will leave Savannah Friday, January 20, and return Sunday, January 22.

