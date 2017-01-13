March on Washington: Local women join national movement for solidarity

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
45a7a9f9b6664b40b45da297b3cf0f8d

Nearly 200 Savannah women will travel to Washington D.C to participate in the Women’s March on Washington, Saturday, January 21.

The march is a national movement to create a sign of solidarity among women across America and send a message that women’s rights are human rights.

Georgia organizer, Courtnay Papy, joins the conversation with information on what the march is all about and how you can get involved.

More details:
Local artist Panhandle Slim has pledged to create a sign for every Savannah woman attending the march- offering his art as a means of support and to ensure a unique visual representation for Savannah attendees.

Chartered buses will leave Savannah Friday, January 20, and return Sunday, January 22.

Click here for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s