Hearts for Healing Gala

Get ready to enjoy a wonderful evening of gourmet dining, dancing, silent auction and more! Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center is having its First Annual “Hearts for Healing Valentine’s Gala” coming February 14th, 2017. Reception begins at 7pm with silent auction and cash bar opening at 6:30pm. Mark your calendars and stay tuned to our page and website for more information!

This will be a night to remember and the proceeds will benefit Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center’s program for individuals with disabilities!

$125 per person early love birds. $150 per person starting 1/27/17. Tickets are available here.

Suggested Attire: Black Tie