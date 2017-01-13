Construction on Diverging Diamond Set For This Weekend in Port Wentworth

Port Wentworth,

A heads up for people traveling along a popular intersection this weekend.

Starting Friday night, Highway 21 through Port Wentworth will undergo a major facelift. For years, drivers along Highway 21 at Interstate 95 have complained about heavy congestion. Now, Georgia Department of Transportation officials are planning to do something about it. Crews will begin construction on a Diverging Diamond Interchange. It crosses traffic to the left, to the opposite side of the road, across an interchange, so vehicles can continue to move onto the freeway ramps.

“Instead of a three year construction project and redoing the whole interchange, this is a way we can do it in 9 months and hopefully alleviate some of the congestion at our high peak traffic hours,” says Jill Nagel, Georgia Department of Transportation.

This intersection will shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday night.

Work is expected to be complete by Sunday at 8 p.m.



