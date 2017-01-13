Children’s health insurance enrollment assistance

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA (WSAV) – There will be free in-person enrollment and renewal assistance for children’s health insurance programs.

Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids, Pregnancy Medicaid and other public benefits (SNAP and CAPS) are available various days out the month in different locations (see below).

Every fourth Tuesday of each month at the Hinesville Library, 236 West Memorial Drive. The next event will be Jan. 24th 5-8 PM, they ask that you arrive by 7:30 PM.

Every fourth Thursday of the month at Ida Hilton Public Library, 1105 North Way Darien, GA 31305. The next event is Jan. 26 from 3-7 PM, they ask you arrive by 6:30.

Every third Saturday of each month at the Rincon Branch Library, 17th Street and Hwy 21 Rincon, GA. The next event is Jan. 21 from 10 AM- 1 PM, they ask that you arrive by 12:30 PM.

Officials ask that you bring government-issued ID, social security numbers for all in the household and a recent month’s income documents.

If you are unable to make the events, you may contact Campaign for Healthy Kids Enrollment Specialist, Chloe Long at (912)661-1272 to schedule an appointment.