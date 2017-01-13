A walk on the wild side: Junk 2 Funk returns with Savannah Safari

Do you watch Project Runway? One of the best parts of that show are the “unconventional challenges” — where designers have to take materials not normally used in fashion to create beautiful garments.

That sense of adventure is the topic of conversation as Savannah Arts Academy presents its 9th annual Junk 2 Funk Fashion Show. SAA’s Trellis Payne and Meghan Scoggin join the conversation to tell us why this event is so wildly popular.

More details:

Savannah Arts Academy Department of Visual Arts Presents:

The 9th Annual Junk 2 Funk Fashion Show

SAVANNAH SAFARI

John A. Varnadoe Auditorium

500 Washington Avenue

Friday, January 27. 2017

7:00pm

Saturday, January 28, 2017

2:30pm

Saturday, January 28, 2017

7:00pm

RESERVED SEATING ONLY

Adults – $25.00

Students – $20.00

Ticket information coming soon!