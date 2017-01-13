2017 Black History Month events

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Take a look at the events for Black History Month including the Savannah Black Heritage Festival and the MLK Observance Day Association, Inc.

Live Oak Public Libraries also have events for Black History Month, you can find them here.

January 15

Citywide Memorial Worship Service; 5 PM @ Second African Baptist Church

January 16

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Parade; 10 AM watch live HERE

Huxie Scott with the Savannah State Concert Choir; 2 PM @ 311 East Harris Street

January 18

The SCI Learning Center lecture series “Abolition”; for more information click here.

January 28

Business and Community Unity Brunch; 10 AM @ Savannah Intl. Trade and Convention Center (tickets are $50)

Youth Leadership Session “Continuing the Legacy of W.W. Law”; 11 AM @ Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

February 1

Douglass- A Two Man Play; Noon @ First Congregational Church

Community Dance Workshop and Master Class by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble; 5:30-7:30 PM call (912)358-4309 for reservation and location

February 2

16 Annual School Day Extravaganze ft. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble (for students grades 4-9, reservation required); 11 AM, public schools call (912)395-5530, homeschool/private schools call (912)3554-2657

16th Annual New Beginning Art Exhibit Opening & Reception; 6:30 PM @ Gallery S.P.A.C.E.

Public Conversation with Cleo Parker Robinson; 6:30 PM @ First Congregational Church

February 3

Douglass- A Two Man Play; Noon @ First Congregational Church

The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, Presentation of 2017 Honorees; 7:30 PM @ Savannah Civic Center, Johnny Mercer Theater

February 4

Echoes Walk I; 10 AM, For gathering site and reservations call (912)398-2785

10th Annual Rosa Parks Freedom Breakfast; 8 AM @ TBA

Famous Blacks in Wax National Museum Traveling Exhibit (running through Feb. 8); Noon-5 PM @ Beach Institute African American Cultural Center

Memorial Wreath-laying-1 PM @ Rousakis Plaza, River Street; Franklin Square’ Emmet Park (simultaneously)

February 5

Formal Opening and Reception for Famous Blacks in Was, African American-born Presidents in Worl History; 3 PM @ Beach Institute African American Cultural Center

“Songs of the Soul: An Exploration of Songs by African-American Composers; 3 PM @ First Presbyterian Church of Savannah

February 9

W.W. Law Lecture; 6:30 PM @ Jepson Center

February 11

Grand Festival Day; 8:30 AM-9 PM visit BlackHeritageFestival.com for more details on the day’s events

February 12

“The 11 African-American born Presidents in World History- Sharing the Research”; 3 PM @ Beach Institute African American Cultural Center

Annual Gospel Concert “A Tribute to Savannah Quartets- Past and Present”; 5 PM @ First African Baptist Church

February 13

Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre; “Black History Heroes, Soldiers and Spies” 6:30 PM @ First African Baptist Church of East Savannah

February 14

Annual Future of Jazz Concert and Tribute to the Late Ben Tucker; 7 PM @ Jewish Educational Alliance

February 16

Documentary “Wilmington on Fire”; 11 AM @ Savannah State University, Jordan Hall Torian Auditorium, @ 6:30 PM Armstrong State University Solms Hall 110

Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre; “Meet Dr. King” 5 PM @ Moses Jackson Community Center

February 17

Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre; “The Greatest: Sports Heroes A to Z” 4 PM @ Callen Boys and Girls Club

February 18

Echoes Walk II; 10 AM for gathering site and reservations call (912)695-3872

Bright Star Children’s Theatre “Black History Heroes, Soldiers, and Spies”‘ 1 PM @ First African Baptist Church

Annual Dr. King Freesom Dinner & Dance Gala; 7 PM @ Ralph Gilbert Civil Rights Museum (tickets are $35)

February 19

“A Recital of Spirituals and Art Songs”; 3 PM @ Butler Presbyterian Church

February 20

Black Women Empowerment Day- Black Owned Businesses, Natual hair care & style demonstrations; 11-2 PM @ Armstrong State University Student Union-Savannah Ballroom

February 21

Reception for Exhibition, “Freedom Isn’t Always Beautiful” by Hank Willis Thomas; 6 PM @ Walter O. Evans Center for African American Studies, SCAD Museum of Art

Keith L. Brown “Mr. I’m Possible”– Motivating Youth Entrepreneurial Instincts; CLOSED SESSION FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

A Call to Community: “Commit to Restoring the Family, the Village & Building Legacy; 6 PM @ West Broad Street YMCA

February 22

“Everyday is Your Day” Presented by Keith L. Brown; 6 PM @Savannah State University, Jordan Hall Torian Auditorium

SSU Players by the Sea presents “The Colored Museum”; 8PM @ Savannah State University Kennedy Fine Arts Bldg, Reservation required email walker@savannahstate.edu

February 23

66th Annual Southern Regional Press Institute at Savannah State University; for more information click here.

February 24

66th Annual Southern Regional Press Institute at Savannah State University; for more information click here.

80’s and 90’s Gospel Choir Competition; 6 PM @ Armstrong State University FIne Arts Auditorium

February 25

Echoes Walk III; 10 AM for reservations call (912)220-5966

Express-Success Education-Career & Youth Talent; 12PM-4PM @ Coastal Georgia Center

February 26

W.W. Law, Civil Rights and the NAACP; 4PM @ TBA

“My Soul Looks Back and Wonders: Remembering Our Story of Faith, Resistance and Resiliency” ft. Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste; 5:30 PM @ St. Philip AME Church

March 12

Annual Gospel Festival; 4PM-6PM @ First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

April 4

Memorial Scholarship Awards; 6 PM @ Savannah State University