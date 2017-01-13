2017 Black History Month events

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Take a look at the events for Black History Month including the Savannah Black Heritage Festival and the MLK Observance Day Association, Inc.
Live Oak Public Libraries also have events for Black History Month, you can find them here.
January 15
Citywide Memorial Worship Service; 5 PM @ Second African Baptist Church
January 16
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Parade; 10 AM watch live HERE
Huxie Scott with the Savannah State Concert Choir; 2 PM @ 311 East Harris Street
January 18
The SCI Learning Center lecture series “Abolition”; for more information click here.
January 28
Business and Community Unity Brunch; 10 AM @ Savannah Intl. Trade and Convention Center (tickets are $50)
Youth Leadership Session “Continuing the Legacy of W.W. Law”; 11 AM @ Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum
February 1
Douglass- A Two Man Play; Noon @ First Congregational Church
Community Dance Workshop and Master Class by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble; 5:30-7:30 PM call (912)358-4309 for reservation and location
February 2
16 Annual School Day Extravaganze ft. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble (for students grades 4-9, reservation required); 11 AM, public schools call (912)395-5530, homeschool/private schools call (912)3554-2657
16th Annual New Beginning Art Exhibit Opening & Reception; 6:30 PM @ Gallery S.P.A.C.E.
Public Conversation with Cleo Parker Robinson; 6:30 PM @ First Congregational Church
February 3
Douglass- A Two Man Play; Noon @ First Congregational Church
The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, Presentation of 2017 Honorees; 7:30 PM @ Savannah Civic Center, Johnny Mercer Theater
February 4
Echoes Walk I; 10 AM, For gathering site and reservations call (912)398-2785
10th Annual Rosa Parks Freedom Breakfast; 8 AM @ TBA
Famous Blacks in Wax National Museum Traveling Exhibit (running through Feb. 8); Noon-5 PM @ Beach Institute African American Cultural Center
Memorial Wreath-laying-1 PM @ Rousakis Plaza, River Street; Franklin Square’ Emmet Park (simultaneously)
February 5
Formal Opening and Reception for Famous Blacks in Was, African American-born Presidents in Worl History; 3 PM @ Beach Institute African American Cultural Center
“Songs of the Soul: An Exploration of Songs by African-American Composers; 3 PM @ First Presbyterian Church of Savannah
February 9
W.W. Law Lecture; 6:30 PM @ Jepson Center
February 11
Grand Festival Day; 8:30 AM-9 PM visit BlackHeritageFestival.com for more details on the day’s events
February 12
“The 11 African-American born Presidents in World History- Sharing the Research”; 3 PM @ Beach Institute African American Cultural Center
Annual Gospel Concert “A Tribute to Savannah Quartets- Past and Present”; 5 PM @ First African Baptist Church
February 13
Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre; “Black History Heroes, Soldiers and Spies” 6:30 PM @ First African Baptist Church of East Savannah
February 14
Annual Future of Jazz Concert and Tribute to the Late Ben Tucker; 7 PM @ Jewish Educational Alliance
February 16
Documentary “Wilmington on Fire”; 11 AM @ Savannah State University, Jordan Hall Torian Auditorium, @ 6:30 PM Armstrong State University Solms Hall 110
Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre; “Meet Dr. King” 5 PM @ Moses Jackson Community Center
February 17
Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre; “The Greatest: Sports Heroes A to Z” 4 PM @ Callen Boys and Girls Club
February 18
Echoes Walk II; 10 AM for gathering site and reservations call (912)695-3872
Bright Star Children’s Theatre “Black History Heroes, Soldiers, and Spies”‘ 1 PM @ First African Baptist Church
Annual Dr. King Freesom Dinner & Dance Gala; 7 PM @ Ralph Gilbert Civil Rights Museum (tickets are $35)
February 19
“A Recital of Spirituals and Art Songs”; 3 PM @ Butler Presbyterian Church
February 20
Black Women Empowerment Day- Black Owned Businesses, Natual hair care & style demonstrations; 11-2 PM @ Armstrong State University Student Union-Savannah Ballroom
February 21
Reception for Exhibition, “Freedom Isn’t Always Beautiful” by Hank Willis Thomas; 6 PM @ Walter O. Evans Center for African American Studies, SCAD Museum of Art
Keith L. Brown “Mr. I’m Possible”– Motivating Youth Entrepreneurial Instincts; CLOSED SESSION FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
A Call to Community: “Commit to Restoring the Family, the Village & Building Legacy; 6 PM @ West Broad Street YMCA
February 22
“Everyday is Your Day” Presented by Keith L. Brown; 6 PM @Savannah State University, Jordan Hall Torian Auditorium
SSU Players by the Sea presents “The Colored Museum”; 8PM @ Savannah State University Kennedy Fine Arts Bldg, Reservation required email walker@savannahstate.edu
February 23
66th Annual Southern Regional Press Institute at Savannah State University; for more information click here.
February 24
66th Annual Southern Regional Press Institute at Savannah State University; for more information click here.
80’s and 90’s Gospel Choir Competition; 6 PM @ Armstrong State University FIne Arts Auditorium
February 25
Echoes Walk III; 10 AM for reservations call (912)220-5966
Express-Success Education-Career & Youth Talent; 12PM-4PM @ Coastal Georgia Center
February 26
W.W. Law, Civil Rights and the NAACP; 4PM @ TBA
“My Soul Looks Back and Wonders: Remembering Our Story of Faith, Resistance and Resiliency” ft. Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste; 5:30 PM @ St. Philip AME Church
March 12
Annual Gospel Festival; 4PM-6PM @ First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
April 4
Memorial Scholarship Awards; 6 PM @ Savannah State University