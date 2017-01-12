Try to Identify these 3 Shoplifters – just under $10,000 of cologne and perfume stolen

BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV) — On January 11th, 2017: Three unknown individuals stole approximately $9390 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty cosmetics store.

The incident occurred in Bluffton, South Carolina (exact address: 1460 Fording Island Road). The thieving trio was captured on the store’s video surveillance: entering the store at 11:38 in the morning; filling their shopping bags with over 100 bottles of perfume and cologne.

The suspects left the store and the direction as to where they went in not known to authorities.

The items placed in each bag were NOT paid for. The motive to this crime is not immediately known. The suspects’ gender is not known at this time, however based on the footage provided there is a description of what the trio was wearing during the crime.

Two of the criminals (per video footage) are wearing track suits– (One) Lime green and (One) Blue – the third suspect is seen wearing a gray hoodie with a red shirt and a darker gray cap.

If you have any information about this individual please contact: Cpl. C. Gibson at 843-255-3310. You may also call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777. Reference Case 17S008033.

MAKE THE CALL, STAY ANONYMOUS, EARN A REWARD:

ERS AT 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372) OR TEXT THE WORD TIPSC WITH A MESSAGE TO CRIMES (274637)TO REPORT CRIME, CITIZENS CAN CALL CRIMESTOPP