The Bridge: Leopold’s Creative Writing Challenge on NOW!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Does your child love to write? Is she or he a poet and didn’t know it? Sign them up NOW for the Leopold’s Creative Writing Challenge! They could win ice cream for their whole class.

Leopold’s Ice Cream and Live Oak Public Libraries have partnered once again to host the 7th Annual Leopold’s Ice Cream Creative Writing Challenge. Students are encouraged to creatively express their thoughts on this year’s theme, “Build a Better World,” through poetry.

One finalist from each of the four age groups (K-2, 3-5, 6-8 & High School) will win a Leopold’s Ice Cream party for their classroom! The contest opens today, January 9th, and runs through Friday, January 27th when all poetry is due via email (liveoakplga@liveoakpl.org ) or physical submission at a Live Oak Public Libraries branch or Leopold’s Ice Cream. Winners will be announced on or about February 3rd on the sponsors’ websites.

Stratton & Mary Leopold, longtime advocates of literacy and fostering creative energy in our youth, have hosted the annual competition since 2011. The contest has proven to be a huge success with hundreds of entries each year.

Full contest rules and informational flyer can be found at www.liveoakpl.org or www.leopoldsicecream.com . For additional contest information please contact Patricia Knight at knightp@liveoakpl.org.