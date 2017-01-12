Senior Citizens, Inc. Annual Blanket Drive,
Sponsored by Starbucks
WHO: Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a local nonprofit dedicated to helping area seniors age successfully
WHAT: SCI Annual Blanket Drive, sponsored by Starbucks. Senior Citizens, Inc. will kick off its annual blanket drive on Monday, January 9 at 6:00 a.m. at the Starbucks at 135 W. Bay Street. SCI invites Savannah and surrounding communities to help seniors stay warm this winter by donating a new blanket at SCI’s headquarters, participating Starbucks coffee shops, WSAV-TV, and at drop locations throughout The Landings. Donors at Starbucks will receive a free tall handcrafted Starbucks beverage of their choice or any size brewed coffee through February 14.
Cash donations to help purchase blankets are also welcomed at the SCI office.
Seniors in need of an extra blanket this winter season can pick one up at SCI’s headquarters at 3025 Bull Street from 8:30am to 5:00pm. Please bring photo ID and proof of income (low income applicants only, please).
Starbucks is accepting donations through January 31. Other locations will collect through February 28.
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
Senior Citizens, Inc.
3025 Bull Street
Starbucks at Bay Street
135 W. Bay Street
Starbucks at Twelve Oaks
5500 Abercorn Street, #45
Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road)
2106 E. Victory Drive
Starbucks at Broughton
1 E. Broughton Street
Starbucks at White Bluff & Abercorn
7805 Abercorn, Suite 29a
Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall
7804 Abercorn Street
Starbucks at Pooler
405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100
WSAV-TV
1430 East Victory Drive
Oakridge Fitness Center at The Landings
71 Green Island Road
Franklin Creek Tennis Center at The Landings
910 Franklin Creek Road
The Village Library at The Landings
1 Skidaway Village Square
The Landings Company Real Estate office
One Landings Way North
ABOUT SCI
SCI has been serving coastal Georgia seniors since 1958. Its mission is to help people age successfully by providing essential services such as home-delivered meals, in-home support services, nursing services, adult daytime care centers, Senior Companions, neighborhood centers, Aging Life Care, The Learning Center, and much more. For more information about SCI please call 912.236.0363 or visit online at www.seniorcitizensinc.org.