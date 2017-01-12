Senior Citizens, Inc. Annual Blanket Drive,

Sponsored by Starbucks

WHO: Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a local nonprofit dedicated to helping area seniors age successfully

WHAT: SCI Annual Blanket Drive, sponsored by Starbucks. Senior Citizens, Inc. will kick off its annual blanket drive on Monday, January 9 at 6:00 a.m. at the Starbucks at 135 W. Bay Street. SCI invites Savannah and surrounding communities to help seniors stay warm this winter by donating a new blanket at SCI’s headquarters, participating Starbucks coffee shops, WSAV-TV, and at drop locations throughout The Landings. Donors at Starbucks will receive a free tall handcrafted Starbucks beverage of their choice or any size brewed coffee through February 14.

Cash donations to help purchase blankets are also welcomed at the SCI office.

Seniors in need of an extra blanket this winter season can pick one up at SCI’s headquarters at 3025 Bull Street from 8:30am to 5:00pm. Please bring photo ID and proof of income (low income applicants only, please).

Starbucks is accepting donations through January 31. Other locations will collect through February 28.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Senior Citizens, Inc.

3025 Bull Street

Starbucks at Bay Street

135 W. Bay Street

Starbucks at Twelve Oaks

5500 Abercorn Street, #45

Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road)

2106 E. Victory Drive

Starbucks at Broughton

1 E. Broughton Street

Starbucks at White Bluff & Abercorn

7805 Abercorn, Suite 29a

Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall

7804 Abercorn Street

Starbucks at Pooler

405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100

WSAV-TV

1430 East Victory Drive

Oakridge Fitness Center at The Landings

71 Green Island Road

Franklin Creek Tennis Center at The Landings

910 Franklin Creek Road

The Village Library at The Landings

1 Skidaway Village Square

The Landings Company Real Estate office

One Landings Way North

ABOUT SCI

SCI has been serving coastal Georgia seniors since 1958. Its mission is to help people age successfully by providing essential services such as home-delivered meals, in-home support services, nursing services, adult daytime care centers, Senior Companions, neighborhood centers, Aging Life Care, The Learning Center, and much more. For more information about SCI please call 912.236.0363 or visit online at www.seniorcitizensinc.org.