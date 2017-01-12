Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal ‘Obamacare’

In 16 days, Republican Donald Trump replaces Obama at the White House, putting the party's longtime goal of annulling much of the 2010 health care overhaul within reach.
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has passed a measure to take the first step forward on dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The nearly party-line51-48 vote came on a nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for subsequent repeal legislation that could come to a vote next month.

The House is slated to vote on the measure on Friday, though some Republicans there have misgivings about setting the repeal effort in motion without a better idea of the replacement plan.

Passage of Thursday’s measure would permit follow-up legislation to escape the threat of a filibuster by Senate Democrats. Republicans are not close to agreement among themselves on what any “Obamacare” replacement would look like, however.

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that repealing and replacing the law should happen “essentially simultaneously.”

