Calming fears of ASU/GSU merger: an interview with Dr. Linda Bleicken

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One week after News 3 announced a possible merger between Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern, the President of Armstrong spoke out about it.

We had a lot of questions for Dr. Linda Bleicken today. She wanted students and faculty to know she understands their fears.

Wednesday, the Board of Regents approved the plan to consolidate Armstrong State and Georgia Southern.

In the past week, there have been student protests and there’s still many unanswered questions about possible layoffs and also about the future of Armstrong Athletics.

“Let me say to you although I don’t know what will happen with all of our athletic teams, what we have committed to do with our student athletes who are currently on scholarship, is to continue those scholarships so that they may finish their degrees,” says Linda Bleicken, President of Armstrong State University.

Bleicken also addressed concerns about a possible tuition increase. She said that won’t happen in the foreseeable future.

Bleicken announced her retirement from Armstrong last year.