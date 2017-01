Join the Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County, Inc. for their 45th Martin Luther King, Jr. Program and Community Observance Thursday, January 12 beginning at noon in the Aaron Buschbaum Learning Center on May Street.

This year’s honorees will include: Louis Stell, Alfreida J. Martin, the late Reverend Clementa Pinckney, Rabbi Arnold Belzer, and the late Imam Maajid Faheem Ali.

The event is FREE and open to the public. For more information, call: (912) 238-2960.