Hilton Head Island says key beach nourishment delayed

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Officials on Hilton Head Island say it could be spring or later before they can start beach nourishment work on a stretch of sand damaged in Hurricane Matthew.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported the town has not gotten a state permit yet to repair the damage in the Sea Pines area.

Town officials had hoped the contractor hired to do another beach project would stay or at least come back to replace the sand washed away when Matthew hit the mile-long stretch at South Beach.

Weeks Marine Inc. packed up its equipment this week and moved to its next job.

Town manager Steve Riley says it could be spring before the permit is approved. The town would then have to get bids on the work.

