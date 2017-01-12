Georgia Red Cross to install 1,500+ smoke alarms in support of MLK day of service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service, Red Cross volunteers and partners are making communities safer by installing more than 1,500 smoke alarms across the state in 10 locations, and helping families make home emergency plans. This will bring the total number of smoke alarms installed to nearly 22,000 since the Home Fire Campaign began in October 2014.

The local chapter will install alarms on Monday, January 16th; along with members of the Local I.A.F.F. 574 Savannah Professional Firefighter’s Association and walking along will be Boy Scout and nephew of local fallen Master Firefighter, Michael W. Curry.

Volunteer teams will gather for a brief training at the Southside Assembly of God, and the head to the Colonial Village neighborhood which is the neighborhood of the recent fire fatality.

WHEN: Monday, January 16, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

WHERE: Southside Assembly of God – 401 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA 31406

WHAT: Red Cross volunteers and partners go door- to- door in the Colonial Village subdivision installing free smoke alarms.