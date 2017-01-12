FUGITIVE FILES: Tairee White

Tairee White is wanted on four misdemeanor warrants and domestic violence charges
“Mr. White beat a woman to a point where her orbital or cheekbone is broken and she may lose function in that eye.” explained Detective Kevin Grogan back in 2013.

That’s why we profiled Tairee White the first time, almost 4 years ago

Mugshot of Tairee White in 2013 - the first time he was profiled on Fugitive Files
Police said he got into an argument with his girlfriend then, and beat her up.

“When somebody who is 6’2″ about 200 pounds, beats on somebody that’s not even 5 feet and not even 100 pounds, there’s no justification or excuse for that behavior,” said Grogan in April of 2013.

Now he’s wanted again on more domestic violence charges, this time involving at least two different women, and a gun.

White is also wanted on four previous misdemeanor warrants.

Tairee White after his arrest in 2013
Tairee White is 6’2″ about 165 pounds.

He is possibly in West Savannah, Westlake or the Southside off Middleground road.

Police say he is armed and potentially dangerous.

If you can help find Tairee White, make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Tairee White is wanted on four misdemeanor warrants and domestic violence charges
Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

You helped catch Tairee White once, can you do it again?

“We don’t want anybody like that on the streets of Savannah or anywhere else for that matter,” said Grogan then. A statement that holds true even today.

