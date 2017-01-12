31 year old father arrested and charged on 4 different counts of sexual abuse

BULLOCH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bulloch County School Resource Deputy, Jeff Thompson, has issued warrants and arrested Gerardo Velez-Sanchez of Cody Lane, Brooklet, Ga. Velez-Sanchez is 31 years old and being charged with the following offenses:

1 count of Rape

1 count of Aggravated Child Molestation

1 count of Incest

1 count of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes

Deputy Thompson received information from a 6th grade student (11 years old) that her step-father had sexually molested her over the past few years.

During the investigation Deputy Thompson was able to make the determination that these incidents did take place in Bulloch County and therefore warrants have been issued accordingly.

The case investigation is still ongoing and should anyone have any information that would assist in this case, please contact

Deputy Jeff Thompson at (912) 764-8888. Gerardo Velez-Sanchez is currently being held in the Bulloch County Jail with NO BOND.

Sheriff Brown would like the community to know that the benefit of having School Resources Officers is extremely important in developing trustworthy and open communication between the Sheriff’s Office, the administration, teachers, and especially the children of our county.

Sheriff Brown would like to commend Deputy Jeff Thompson on his efforts and work on this case in order to further protect the victim in this case.

“The sheriff shall keep and preserve the peace of his county”