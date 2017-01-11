World’s most challenging dog race is underway in France

(NBC News) High in the French Alps, Frenchman Remy Coste has taken the early lead in one of the world’s most challenging dog sled races. The race is an eleven-day trek over a 415 mile course.

La Grande Odyssee

Organizers say the course feels like more than 600 miles for dogs and their handlers because of its high elevation. Set among snow-capped mountains in France, 500 dogs will race across the Alps in a series of challenges.

The race kicked off last weekend (Jan 7th), with Coste starting off as the early leader. This year’s run ends on January 18th.