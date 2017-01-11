Suspect arrested in homeless camp stabbing

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night police arrested Edward Behl, 31, for the fatal stabbing of Joseph Billings, 53, at a homeless camp near the intersection of President Street and Truman Parkway.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police received an anonymous from a citizen about Behl’s location.

Police were able to arrest him without any incidents.

Metro says Behl is being charged with murder after the fatal incident Monday afternoon.

Police has responded to the same area where Billings was found critically injured. He was transported to the hospital where he died.