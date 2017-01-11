Superintendent Molly Spearman announces launch of school closure app

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (WSAV) The South Carolina Department of Education has launched a new web application to keep students, parents, and the general public up to date on South Carolina public school closures and delays.

The School Closure Web Application, accessible at SCSchoolClosings.com, will allow districts to directly report which schools are closed, delayed or released early due to inclement weather or emergencies.

South Carolina Department of Education says this about the development and reason behind the app.

“With recent school closures due to natural disasters and with the winter weather season upon us, our goal is to streamline and give the public the most up-to-date information on the status of our public schools,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

 

