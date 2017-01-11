Starbucks is paying attention to late night folks and pregnant women

(NBC News) In Tokyo, a city that never sleeps, people can now get some shut-eye. Starbucks Japan is for the first time adding decaf to its menu.

The coffee giant is targeting late-night customers and pregnant women concerned about the effects of caffeine. It says its product is over 99-percent decaffeinated, and the process is chemical-free.

When a Japanese news reporter did an informal taste test, she said she couldn’t tell the difference with caffeinated. Customers can get decaf versions of six kinds of coffee including espresso for extra 43-cents.

Decaf coffee isn’t widely available in japan as compared to the United States.