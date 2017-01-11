SCMPD searching for President St. stabbing suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Metro officers responded to a homeless camp near President Street and Harry Truman Parkway on Jan. 10 around 12:30 p.m. and found a victim fatally injured from a stabbing that occurred during an altercation with Edward Behl, 33.

The victim was 56-years-old.

Behl was last seen running into the woods near the crime scene. According to police, it is unknown if he is still armed.

He is described as a white male in his mid-30s with dreadlocks and wears his beard pulled into a ponytail.

Anyone with knowledge of this suspect’s location should avoid approaching him and call 911 immediately. Persons with information may also contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.