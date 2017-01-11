Road closures planned for MLK day parade route

SAVANNAH, GA (SCMPD): Downtown traffic will be rerouted for several hours as the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police close streets for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. from the intersection of East Broad and Liberty Streets.

The staging area for the parade is located between East Broad Street and Price Street, from Liberty Street to Gwinnett Street. Staging area streets will close to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. on parade day.

The parade travels north on East Broad to Oglethorpe Avenue, west on Oglethorpe to Price Street, north on Price to Broughton Street, west on Broughton to MLK Jr. Boulevard, and then south on MLK Jr. Boulevard to Anderson Street where it will begin to disband. The disband area is located along Anderson and May Streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9:45 a.m.

Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.

Posting of “No Parking Zone” notices along the parade route will be completed by the evening of Friday, Jan. 13. Vehicles remaining in the no parking zones after 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Vehicles traveling to locations in the City of Savannah north of Broughton Street should enter from either I-516 or President Street. Vehicular traffic will not be able to cross Broughton Street heading north until after the Parade has cleared.

Traffic is expected to be impacted until approximately 3 p.m. on parade day.

Please visit scmpd.org/mlkday for detailed parade information and Metro’s real time parade route road closure map.