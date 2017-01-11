President Obama says goodbye in from Chicago

(NBC News) President Obama is back at the White House this morning after saying goodbye to the nation in a rousing, campaign-like speech, focusing heavily on race, economic inequality and threats to Democracy.

Struggling to begin amid wild applause, President Obama says goodbye to 18-thousand supporters, and the nation. “America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started.” President Barack Obama

He hit on major accomplishments: the financial and auto bailouts – healthcare – killing Osama bin Laden.

He talked about immigration, climate change, opportunity, and race: “For if we don’t create opportunity for all people, the disaffection and the division that has stalled our progress will only sharpen in years to come.” President Barack Obama

He urged action. “If you’re disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself.” President Barack Obama

The President got choked up talking about his staff, Vice President Biden, and the first lady. “You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud,”

“I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change – but in yours. Yes we can. Yes we did, Yes we can.” said President Barack Obama

America’s first African-American president ending his term the way he began

Before the speech, the President and his entourage stopped by one of his favorite Chicago restaurants. Afterwards, he and Mrs. Obama spent about 20 minutes shaking hands and taking selfies.