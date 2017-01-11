Our Hometown: Jenkins HS recognizes distinguished graduates, faculty during inaugural Hall of Fame banquet

Join the Herschel V. Jenkins High School Alumni Association in recognizing some of its distinguished graduates.

The Inaugural HVJ Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony and Banquet, will take place Sunday, January 15, beginning at 5 pm in the Jenkins High School Auditorium.

Current and former teachers will also be recognized.

Another highlight of the evening will be the implementation of the ‘Ultimate Warrior Scholarship Fund’ which will aid a current Jenkins student in pursuing post-secondary education.

You don’t have to be a Warrior to be a part of the celebration!.

The event is open to the public.

Tickets are $25 per person. Tables of 8 are available.

Click here for more information or call: Gary Crawford at 912-604-9744.