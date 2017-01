(NBC News) today was one of frolic and fun for animals at the Oregon zoo. Heavy snowfall blanketed the zoo in Portland today, delighting this polar bear named Nora, who had a blast with the blast of arctic air.

The snow sealed the deal for otters and seals, who flipped for the white stuff.

An Asian elephant named Sam wasn’t quite sure what to do with the snow, but quickly figured out how to have some fun.