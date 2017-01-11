Monopoly is letting you decide the next iconic pieces

(NBC News) Changes are coming to the iconic Monopoly board game… and they could involve emojis as game pieces.

Hasbro – the maker of monopoly – is letting the public vote for the next generation of tokens to be used in the game.

You can choose from a mix of emojis, footwear, vehicles, animals… and more.

64 tokens are in the running… including the current eight; and none of them are safe, meaning the old could be replaced with the new.

Voting runs through January 31st at vote monopoly.com

Hasbro plans to announce the results on world monopoly day which is march 19th.