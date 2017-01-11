Metro’s SVU makes arrest in March 2016 sexual assault case

SAVANNAH, GA (SCMPD) A man wanted by Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Victims Unit has been arrested for a March 2016 sexual assault case.

Naim Al-Qaadir, 20, was arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Jan. 6, on an outstanding warrant for criminal attempted rape and aggravated sodomy. He was extradited to the Chatham County Detention Center on Jan. 10.

The incident occurred on March 26, 2016 outside of a church on Louis Mills Boulevard. The suspect reportedly sexually assaulted the woman just before 10 p.m., then fled the scene in a red car.

This case remains under investigation by SVU.

Anyone with any additional information about this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.