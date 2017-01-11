Isakson, Perdue, Graves, Allen Applaud Governor Deal’s cybersecurity investment in Georgia

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) along with U.S. Representatives Tom Graves (R-GA-14) and Rick Allen (R-GA-12) today applauded the announcement by Governor Nathan Deal (R-GA) to dedicate $50 million to build a cybersecurity facility in Augusta, Ga.

It will serve as an additional tool in our defense arsenal and will enable Georgia to continue to lead in cybersecurity and economic development.

During today’s State of the State address, Deal outlined plans to begin construction on the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, a state-owned facility designed to promote modernization in cybersecurity technology for both private and public industries.

The new facility will operate in conjunction with the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency (NSA), along with a number of universities, technical colleges and private entities in Georgia.

“Thanks in large part to the efforts of Governor Deal and our entire Congressional delegation, Georgia has emerged as a national leader in cybersecurity,” said Senator Isakson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. “Governor Deal’s action will cement Georgia’s role as a leader on issues of cybersecurity by prioritizing the construction of a state-of-the-art facility in conjunction with the defense department and NSA, as well as with private institutions and the state’s universities and technical colleges. The Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center will be an invaluable resource to our defense community as well as a boon to our economy.”

“Georgia is on the front lines of training the next generation of cyber warriors,” said Senator Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Building on the innovative efforts we’ve seen bringing the United States Army Cyber Command to Fort Gordon, this new specialized training facility in Augusta will help boost our state’s cyber workforce. In the face of ever-evolving attacks, our nation must strengthen its defense capabilities to combat the constant asymmetric threats we face on a daily basis. When it comes to cyber security, I’m encouraged to see Georgia leading the way, and I appreciate all the hard work the Governor and legislature are doing to make this happen.”

“The Cyber Innovation and Training Center will strengthen Georgia’s status as a national leader in cybersecurity,” said Representative Graves, a member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Defense Subcommittee. “This new center will also have far reaching impacts on our state’s economy, including spurring growth in the financial technology industry, complimenting Amy Cyber Command at Fort Gordon, helping our businesses secure customer data, supporting our state’s tech incubators and facilitating economic growth. I commend the Governor for his leadership on this important issue and the entire congressional delegation for working together to ensure our federal cyber assets have a home in Georgia and the resources needed to succeed.”

“Cyber is the new frontier,” said Representative Allen, who represents Augusta in the U.S. House. “A 21st Century Military is essential to field the threats of today, tomorrow and beyond. With the U.S. Army Cyber Command’s transition to Ft. Gordon, numerous tech companies and jobs investing in our area, the creation of local cyber institutes and now the establishment of the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, the CSRA and Georgia at large have the potential to become the security, technology and innovation hub of the Southeast. Because of the work that will be done here, we will be leading the charge for growing the cyber workforce and leading our nation. I applaud Governor Deal for his efforts to strengthen our national security and thank him for this incredible investment in our community.”

As home to Fort Gordon’s U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, as well as to the National Security Agency’s headquarters and the U.S. Army’s new cyber command headquarters, the Augusta, Ga., community is well-positioned to accommodate the new, state-owned Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

Governor Deal said the state will invest $50 million in the new Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, which will be licensed under the Georgia Technology Authority and located on a state-owned property in Augusta, Ga., in partnership with state, federal, and the private sector to create a secure environment for cybersecurity education programs, training, and testing.

The Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center will be a state-owned cyber range and facility bringing academia, private industry and government together to establish cybersecurity standards across state and local agencies with the capability to develop and practice protocols. The center will also be a place to advance the field of information security with leading-edge vulnerability research to ensure reliable and effective practices.

The partners for the new facility include the Georgia National Guard, the Department of Defense, the Georgia Technology Authority, Technical College and University Systems, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and numerous other private sector entities.

According to Governor Deal’s office, the goals and strategies of the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center will be:

• Education and Training: Improve Georgia’s cybersecurity education, training and research infrastructure to enhance public and private sectors in cybersecurity preparedness, while building a world-class workforce.

• Research and Development: Enhance research and development opportunities through leading edge technology, while providing small businesses with the tools to grow and compete by allowing access to technology and education resources through the Center.

• Cybersecurity and Protection: Increase protection and security of public resources, infrastructure and provide efficient and effective response to cyber-related emergencies.

• Economic Development: Heighten Georgia’s strong reputation globally as the best place for business through innovation and collaboration with private industry in cybersecurity.

• Government and Public Infrastructure: Deliver safe, secure and efficient government services through interagency cybersecurity collaboration; and build a world-class and cyber secure public infrastructure and utility grid to enhance the quality of Georgia’s citizens.