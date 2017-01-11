Georgia Power earns EEI’s “Emergency Recovery Award” for restoration efforts after hurricane Matthew

Palm Beach, Fla. (WSAV) — – The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today presented Georgia Power with the association’s “Emergency Recovery Award” for its outstanding power restoration efforts after Hurricane Matthew hit Georgia in October 2016.

The award is presented twice annually to EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during the winter EEI Board of Directors and CEO Meeting.

Hurricane Matthew was the first major hurricane to affect the entire coast of Georgia since Hurricane David in 1979, and one of the strongest and most destructive storms to strike the coast in more than a century.

More than 5,000 personnel from Georgia Power and assisting utilities were mobilized and worked safely in hazardous conditions to restore power to 340,000 customers impacted by the storm.

“The tireless work by Georgia Power’s crews to restore service following a historic hurricane exemplifies our industry’s commitment to customer service and safety,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “The courageous and dedicated Georgia Power crews who faced dangerous conditions in the wake of Hurricane Matthew are greatly deserving of this terrific recognition.”

“It is an honor to receive this recognition from EEI on behalf of the thousands of dedicated men and women who worked tirelessly to restore power for our customers following Hurricane Matthew,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “This massive storm forced a mandatory evacuation in Coastal Georgia and citizens are still dealing with the damage it caused, but because of careful planning and the efforts of our teams, we were able to restore power to our customers in a matter of days.”

“Ensuring safe, reliable electric service is the shared responsibility of our industry and there is no better example of how we work together than storm restoration,” added Bowers.