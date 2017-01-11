Disaster recovery resource fair provides advice on hurricane recovery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Area homeowners as well as renters and business owners whose properties were damaged by Hurricane Matthew flooding can find information and guidance on their next steps at the Lumberton Disaster Recovery Resource Fair.

Location and Time
The resource fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Robeson Community College Workforce Business Center – Building 18.

The community college is located at 5160 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton, NC 28360.
Bilingual interpreters as well as American Sign Language interpreters will be on hand

