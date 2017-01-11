Board of Regents approves proposal to consolidate Armstrong State, Georgia Southern

ATLANTA, GA (WSAV) – The Board of Regents (BOR) has approved Chancellor Steve Wrigley’s recommendation to merge Georgia Southern University (GSU) and Armstrong State University.

According to a release from BOR, the schools will now be known Georgia Southern University and will be led by President Jamie Hebert.

“The consolidation of these institutions will enable our University System to better serve students, broaden or redesign academic programs offered in the coastal and southwest Georgia regions, and reinvest savings into academics to improve student success,” said Wrigley. “While the ultimate purpose of consolidation is to serve students better, we also have the opportunity to tailor degree programs for the workforce needs of the area and strengthen our role in the region’s economic development.”

This is the fifth round of mergers within the University System and follows the six guiding principles for consolidation approved by the board in November 2011.

According to BOR’s release:

The consolidation timeline calls for the consideration of both new institution’s plans by the board of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges by the end of this year, followed by Board of Regents consideration of the new institutions in early 2018.

Implementation teams, with representatives from the campuses, will soon be formed for the two consolidations. The two, separate implementation teams will be charged with the responsibility to work out the many details associated with each consolidation.

Campus and community listening sessions will be held in the coming months to seek and hear input on ways to best design the new institutions to serve students, their respective regions and the state. A consolidation website will be created and dedicated to providing information and updates about each consolidation for their respective campuses and communities.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Bainbridge State College were also approved for a merger.