Sessions pledges to recuse himself from Clinton investigation

In this Nov. 17, 2016, photo, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. speaks to media at Trump Tower in New York. As a senator, Sessions became Congress’ leading advocate not only for a crackdown on illegal immigration, but for slowing all immigration, along with mass deportations and stricter scrutiny of those entering the U.S. As attorney general, he’d be well positioned to turn those ideas into reality. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(CNN) – Donald Trump’s choice to be attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, pledged to recuse himself from any investigations involving Hillary Clinton based on inflammatory comments he made during a “contentious” campaign season.

At his confirmation hearing, Sessions also diverged from his prepared remarks to address “head on” the allegations that helped sink his nomination for a judgeship in 1986.

“I abhor the Klan and its hateful ideology,” Sessions said. “I never declared the NAACP was un-American.”

Confirmation hearings begin later today for John Kelly, Trump’s pick as secretary of Homeland Security.

And President Barack Obama will deliver his presidential farewell address tonight in Chicago.

