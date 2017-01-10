Sessions pledges to recuse himself from Clinton investigation

(CNN) – Donald Trump’s choice to be attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, pledged to recuse himself from any investigations involving Hillary Clinton based on inflammatory comments he made during a “contentious” campaign season.

At his confirmation hearing, Sessions also diverged from his prepared remarks to address “head on” the allegations that helped sink his nomination for a judgeship in 1986.

“I abhor the Klan and its hateful ideology,” Sessions said. “I never declared the NAACP was un-American.”

Confirmation hearings begin later today for John Kelly, Trump’s pick as secretary of Homeland Security.

And President Barack Obama will deliver his presidential farewell address tonight in Chicago.