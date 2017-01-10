One Snowy Delivery

An avalanche stranded numerous truckers along I-70 in Colorado today. Well one ravenous driver decided to order a pizza… I mean it’s only natural to get a little hungry after all that waiting.

Well because it’s Colorado, a pizza driver – piloting a Subaru no less – was actually able to get to the truck and deliver the pizza!!!! (hopefully he got a BIG tip)

Colorado state patrol say the avalanche happened early Tuesday morning. The highway had to close as crews worked to clear the snow from the road. The avalanche partially buried one semi truck.

Authorities say the semi truck was carrying mail, and the driver was not hurt. Officials had the road back open later in the afternoon.