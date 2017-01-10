Michael C. Riley Elementary School to participate in Chick Fil-A Sprit Night

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The title one institution Michael C. Riley Elementary School, located in the town of Bluffton, South Carolina will be participating in Chick Fil-A Sprit Night. Teachers will be working for the evening at Chick-Fil-A for the evening. The restaurant will donate a portion of the dinner’s profits to the school.
Wednesday January 18th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.
Details of the exact address will be posted later today.
More Important Events Coming Up
Awards Assemblies
The M. C. Riley Awards Assemblies for the 2nd Quarter will be held:
- On Thursday, January 19th at 8:30 a.m. for students in Kindergarten and 9:30 a.m. for 1st and 2nd grade at the Early Childhood Center.
- Students in grades 3-5 will attend at 9:00 a.m. in the Main Building on Friday, January 20th.
Parents are encouraged to attend.
MAP Testing
Students in grades K– 5 at M. C. Riley Elementary and Early Childhood Center will be taking their winter MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) tests from January 23rd through February 3rd.
- C. Riley School Choice Event
Parents will have the opportunity to visit Michael C. Riley Elementary as a school of choice on January 24th between 9:00-11:00 a.m. and learn about M. C. Riley’s Leader in Me and STEM programs, take a tour of our school, including a visit to our classrooms to see our programs in action and we will answer any questions parents may have.