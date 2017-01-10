Michael C. Riley Elementary School to participate in Chick Fil-A Sprit Night

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The title one institution Michael C. Riley Elementary School, located in the town of Bluffton, South Carolina will be participating in Chick Fil-A Sprit Night. Teachers will be working for the evening at Chick-Fil-A for the evening. The restaurant will donate a portion of the dinner’s profits to the school.

Wednesday January 18th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Details of the exact address will be posted later today.

More Important Events Coming Up

Awards Assemblies

The M. C. Riley Awards Assemblies for the 2nd Quarter will be held:

On Thursday, January 19th at 8:30 a.m. for students in Kindergarten and 9:30 a.m. for 1st and 2nd grade at the Early Childhood Center.

Students in grades 3-5 will attend at 9:00 a.m. in the Main Building on Friday, January 20th.

Parents are encouraged to attend.

MAP Testing

Students in grades K– 5 at M. C. Riley Elementary and Early Childhood Center will be taking their winter MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) tests from January 23rd through February 3rd.

C. Riley School Choice Event

Parents will have the opportunity to visit Michael C. Riley Elementary as a school of choice on January 24th between 9:00-11:00 a.m. and learn about M. C. Riley’s Leader in Me and STEM programs, take a tour of our school, including a visit to our classrooms to see our programs in action and we will answer any questions parents may have.