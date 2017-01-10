Hilton Head National Development on Hold

Local Lowcountry legislators are telling developers of one local golf course it will take more strokes before they build.

The Beaufort County Council has stalled the potential new development at Hilton Head National golf course.

The owners of the course want to rezone the area and create a massive new development including a 500 room hotel, 300 apartments, 200 single family homes, a 100,000 square foot convention center, water park, 400 assisted living units and 400,000 square feet of new retail space near the new bluffton flyover.

But since the project also calls for millions of dollars in new fire and police substations and a new school, paid for by the county, the council has decided to form a “development agreement sub-committee” to negotiate a deal and get more answers.

The will also have to decide if its right for the community.

Already more than 1400 people have signed an online petition against the massive project.

https://www.change.org/p/tvaux-bcgov-net-stop-the-hilton-head-national-project