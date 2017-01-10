Help ‘PUTT’ Away Crime: Crimestoppers hosts golf fundraiser

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
crimestoppers

Crimestoppers is doing all it can to protect our community.

From catching fugitives… to rewarding those who help the police apprehend criminals… but that takes money.

Kelly Winget and Esquina White join the conversation to tell us about an upcoming fundraiser to help boost the agency’s reward fund.

 

Remember, if you see something, say something. Call Crimestoppers to submit an anonymous tip at: (912) 234-2020.

You can also submit information online at: www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s